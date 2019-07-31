Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Focused Wealth Management Decreased Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Stake by $458,328 as Shares Declined

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 1.94 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 13/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank to step up staff clear-out; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board Call Scheduled for Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS EXPECTS 2018 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES IN CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK TO BE ESSENTIALLY FLAT; 30/04/2018 – GLASSLEWIS RECOMMENDS NOT TO DISCHARGE DEUTSCHE BANK SPVY BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank 1Q Net Pft EUR120M; 09/05/2018 – 63QI: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 23/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S WITHDRAWAL FROM EQUITIES SAID TO GO GLOBAL- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK MAY EXERCISE OPTION TO REDEEM CRAFT 2015-2 NOTES

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 92.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 132,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 541,039 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 23/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch To Open 21 Full-Price Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Goes Ex-Dividend, Trades Without Payout; 23/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary D; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Drops as Shares Fall; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q U.S. Sales Rose 13% to $774.6M; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 82,984 shares to 380,072 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 60,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 6,100 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Publishing Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 0.01% stake. Element Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 138,561 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Alps Advsrs accumulated 113,167 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 43,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc stated it has 19,771 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Llc has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 115,388 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Paradice Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.78% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 2.76M shares. Tyvor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 343,515 shares. 271 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 67,973 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 30 shares.