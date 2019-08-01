Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 8.60% 3.80% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch Co. N/A 22 14.75 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2 5 1 2.13 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.75 2.39

With consensus target price of $24.44, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a potential upside of 30.42%. The potential upside of the peers is 72.55%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 3.9% 17.8% -36.86% -12.32% -19.72% -5.59% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had bearish trend while Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.9 shows that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s peers are 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.