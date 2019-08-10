Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Comparison side by side

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 22 0.31 N/A 1.28 14.75 Apex Global Brands Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 8.6% 3.8% Apex Global Brands Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -12.6%

Volatility and Risk

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.9. In other hand, Apex Global Brands Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2 5 1 2.13 Apex Global Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.50% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. with average price target of $24.44.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.8%. 1.1% are Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Apex Global Brands Inc. has 6.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 3.9% 17.8% -36.86% -12.32% -19.72% -5.59% Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93%

For the past year Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s stock price has bigger decline than Apex Global Brands Inc.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beats Apex Global Brands Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.