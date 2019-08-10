Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Comparison side by side

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|22
|0.31
|N/A
|1.28
|14.75
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|1
|0.32
|N/A
|-0.83
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|0.00%
|8.6%
|3.8%
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|-85.7%
|-12.6%
Volatility and Risk
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.9. In other hand, Apex Global Brands Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|2
|5
|1
|2.13
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 47.50% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. with average price target of $24.44.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.8%. 1.1% are Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Apex Global Brands Inc. has 6.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|3.9%
|17.8%
|-36.86%
|-12.32%
|-19.72%
|-5.59%
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|-2.04%
|14.2%
|-37.66%
|-43.53%
|8.44%
|-4.93%
For the past year Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s stock price has bigger decline than Apex Global Brands Inc.
Summary
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beats Apex Global Brands Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.
