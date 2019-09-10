Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|21
|0.29
|N/A
|1.28
|14.75
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|1
|0.42
|N/A
|-0.83
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|0.00%
|8.6%
|3.8%
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|-85.7%
|-12.6%
Risk and Volatility
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Apex Global Brands Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 5.97% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. with consensus target price of $17.4.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 44.8% respectively. About 1.1% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|3.9%
|17.8%
|-36.86%
|-12.32%
|-19.72%
|-5.59%
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|-2.04%
|14.2%
|-37.66%
|-43.53%
|8.44%
|-4.93%
For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Summary
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beats Apex Global Brands Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.
