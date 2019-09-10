Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 21 0.29 N/A 1.28 14.75 Apex Global Brands Inc. 1 0.42 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 8.6% 3.8% Apex Global Brands Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -12.6%

Risk and Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Apex Global Brands Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2 3 0 2.60 Apex Global Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.97% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. with consensus target price of $17.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Apex Global Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 44.8% respectively. About 1.1% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 3.9% 17.8% -36.86% -12.32% -19.72% -5.59% Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93%

For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beats Apex Global Brands Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.