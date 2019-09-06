Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|21
|0.24
|N/A
|1.28
|14.75
|American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
|19
|0.67
|N/A
|1.48
|11.94
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|0.00%
|8.6%
|3.8%
|American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
|0.00%
|20.7%
|11.7%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.9 shows that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Its rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|2
|7
|1
|2.10
|American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
|1
|1
|4
|2.67
The upside potential is 55.77% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. with average target price of $22.82. On the other hand, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s potential upside is 38.56% and its average target price is $22.17. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is looking more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|3.9%
|17.8%
|-36.86%
|-12.32%
|-19.72%
|-5.59%
|American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
|-1.28%
|3.94%
|-25.73%
|-16.6%
|-29.24%
|-8.48%
For the past year Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has stronger performance than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
Summary
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beats American Eagle Outfitters Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.
