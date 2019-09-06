Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 21 0.24 N/A 1.28 14.75 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 19 0.67 N/A 1.48 11.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 8.6% 3.8% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 11.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.9 shows that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Its rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2 7 1 2.10 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

The upside potential is 55.77% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. with average target price of $22.82. On the other hand, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s potential upside is 38.56% and its average target price is $22.17. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is looking more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 3.9% 17.8% -36.86% -12.32% -19.72% -5.59% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -1.28% 3.94% -25.73% -16.6% -29.24% -8.48%

For the past year Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has stronger performance than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beats American Eagle Outfitters Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.