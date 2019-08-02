Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Analysts See $-0.52 EPS; Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Centamin PLC (LON:CEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Centamin PLC had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Berenberg. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has “Sector Performer” rating given on Friday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Goldman Sachs. See Centamin plc (LON:CEY) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 110.00 New Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 110.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Upgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 110.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 110.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 966.67% from last quarter's $0.06 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s analysts see 79.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 2.03M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.73% or GBX 2.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 129.45. About 8.20 million shares traded or 5.93% up from the average. Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company has market cap of 1.50 billion GBP. The firm explores for gold ore deposits. It has a 28.14 P/E ratio. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $74,966 activity. TRAVIS NIGEL bought $74,966 worth of stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Firm operates through two divisions, Abercrombie and Hollister. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

