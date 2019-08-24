Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Cut Stake by $736,965; Bright Rock Capital Management Increases Holding in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF)

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 27,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 11.74 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.92 million, down from 11.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 2.88 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Goes Ex-Dividend, Trades Without Payout; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.38, EST. $1.12; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.7% of Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO SHARES HIT NEAR 2-YR HIGH AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Adj EPS $1.38; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OTLK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Changes in Forex Boosting FY18 Net Sales by About $50M; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch’s Cfr To Ba3; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie has been trimming its store fleet in malls as more shoppers opt to buy clothes online; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Abercrombie & Fitch Operating Performance Remaining Solid

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 1.54 million shares traded or 39.59% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $74,966 activity.

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 EPS, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Up 35%, Abercrombie & Fitch Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gilly Hicks by Hollister Opens Pop-Ups at BrandBox Tysons Corner Center and More – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Appoints Felix Carbullido as Director – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch Relaunches Iconic Fragrance, Fierce – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Should Abercrombie Spin-Off Hollister As A Separate Entity? – Forbes” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 245,474 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 629,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.