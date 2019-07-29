Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $1.24 Million as Shares Rose; As Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Market Value Rose, Bvf Has Lowered Its Position by $1.65 Million

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 422,046 shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 45,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.84 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96 million, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 1.41 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 11/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Surges as Shares Fall; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY HOLLISTER COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11 PCT; 06/04/2018 – VP Bostrom Acquires 870 Of Abercrombie & Fitch Co; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Reader Demand Rises; Options Volume High; 09/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to Debut JFK-Inspired Collection; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT RATE UP SLIGHTLY FROM FISCAL 2017 RATE OF 59.7%, WITH SOME CONTINUING PRESSURE IN Q1; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY ABERCROMBIE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 5 PCT

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc reported 83,641 shares stake. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 113,167 shares. Nordea Invest has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 67,973 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.57% stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 145,130 shares. Investec Asset Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 50,348 shares stake. Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). 37,000 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 210,885 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 3,080 shares. Optimum reported 0.01% stake. United Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 146,650 shares.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 251,858 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $34.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 406,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 32,400 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 128,612 shares. Bvf Inc Il reported 3.02M shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc reported 19,048 shares. Automobile Association invested in 52,335 shares. Citigroup has 23,329 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 8,820 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Incorporated reported 0% stake. 66,800 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability. Geode Mgmt Lc stated it has 409,601 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 11,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 134,739 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Voya Mngmt Ltd invested in 11,591 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Replimune Group Inc by 707,200 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molecular Templates Inc by 214,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.