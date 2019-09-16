Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 66.85 N/A -1.36 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.68 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.84 beta means Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. PDL BioPharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.7 beta which makes it 30.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 478.11% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.4% and 98.5% respectively. 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.