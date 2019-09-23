Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 73.38 N/A -1.36 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.49 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Novan Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 278.22% and an $12.33 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has -63.73% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.