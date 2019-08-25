Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

This is a contrast between Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 41.19 N/A -1.36 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.13 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk and Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 8.4 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 838.25% and an $17.17 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $184.67, which is potential 99.54% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.