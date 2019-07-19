Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 76.52 N/A -1.19 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.9. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 529.43% and an $24.17 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 84.8% respectively. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.