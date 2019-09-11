Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

As Biotechnology companies, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 36.87 N/A -1.36 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.08 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk & Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 441.64% and an $17.17 consensus price target. On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 100.85% and its consensus price target is $33. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 84.6%. About 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.