Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

We are contrasting Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 74.29 N/A -1.36 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.11 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.84 beta means Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$12.33 is Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 278.22%. On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,303.51% and its consensus price target is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Abeona Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.4% and 10.9% respectively. 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.