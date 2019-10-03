Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 1,002,484,521.04% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 407,135,362.01% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and has 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 445.58% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $12.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 64.4% and 20.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.