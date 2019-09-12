Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

As Biotechnology companies, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 70.34 N/A -1.36 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 440.79% at a $17.17 consensus price target. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 354.55%. The data provided earlier shows that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 0.75%. About 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.