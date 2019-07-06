Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 93.83 N/A -1.19 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 21.75 N/A 0.25 13.17

Demonstrates Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Risk and Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 430.04% at a $24.17 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.