Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Reaches $4.41 After 6.00% Down Move; PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Petrobras Brasileiro had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, January 10. See PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $15 New Target: $21 Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/01/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $19 New Target: $17 Downgrade

The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 562,795 shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has declined 65.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEO News: 09/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS SAYS WITHDRAWN FORM S-1 WAS FILED FEB. 21; 15/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS GETS FDA RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics: Timothy Miller Will Remain President and Assume Position of Chief Scientific Officer; 16/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS WITHDRAWS S-1; 23/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANY CONTINUES TO ENGAGE FDA ON ITS ONGOING PHASE 1/2 TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – Abeona Announces FDA Grants RMAT Designation to ABO-102 Gene Therapy in MPS lllA; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 11/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Files Shelf Registration for Up to $500M of Securities; 17/05/2018 – Abeona Reports Update from EB-101 Gene Therapy in Epidermolysis Bullosa at 21st Annual ASGCT MeetingThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $216.80 million company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $4.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ABEO worth $13.01 million less.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $216.80 million. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.

Among 6 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Maxim Group. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $17 target. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. H.C. Wainwright maintained Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Abeona Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 13.81 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO IS SAID CONSENSUS NAME FOR BRF CHAIRMAN: VALOR; 26/04/2018 – Petrobras Elects Independent Board in Historic Nod to Investors; 05/03/2018 – PETROBRAS LOOKING AT ALTERNATIVE MEANS TO DIVEST ITS LIQUIGAS SUBSIDIARY AFTER SALE WAS BLOCKED -CEO; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGES DEADLINES FOR TARTARUGA VERDE, REFINING DEALS; 14/03/2018 – BR DISTRIBUIDORA EXPECTS PETROBRAS TO KEEP FUEL MARGINS TIGHT; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 29/05/2018 – Brazil finmin says govt not considering tax hikes to pay for diesel price cut; 25/04/2018 – The Edge Markets: IPO: Petrobras scraps Liquigas IPO, eyes antitrust risk in sale – sources – The Edge Markets; 31/05/2018 – BRAZIL OIL WORKERS’ FEDERATION FUP RECOMMENDS THAT MEMBERS END STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS NOT WORRIED ABOUT DEBT MATURITIES FOR 2018

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $101.49 billion. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.