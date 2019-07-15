Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Reaches $4.30 After 9.00% Up Move; Rogers Has 1.66 Sentiment

Rogers Corp (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 103 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 62 reduced and sold their holdings in Rogers Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 16.27 million shares, down from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Rogers Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 345,377 shares traded. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has declined 65.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEO News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: ABEONA THERAPEUTICS:WITHDRAWN FORM S-1 FILED 2/21/2012; 17/05/2018 – Abeona Reports Update from EB-101 Gene Therapy in Epidermolysis Bullosa at 21st Annual ASGCT Meeting; 23/04/2018 – ABEONA – FDA GRANTED REGENERATIVE MEDICINE ADVANCED THERAPY DESIGNATION TO ABO-102, CO’S GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF SANFILIPPO SYNDROME TYPE A; 20/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Receives EU Orphan Drug Designation for ABO-202 Gene Therapy Program in Batten Disease; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 20/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ABO-202 Gene Therapy Program in Batten Disease; 16/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS WITHDRAWS FORM S-1; 11/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 23/04/2018 – ABEONA REPORTS FDA GRANTS RMAT DESIGNATION TO ABO-102 GENE; 14/05/2018 – Abeona, Audentes Headline Gene & Cell Therapy Meeting This WeekThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $211.40M company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.69 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ABEO worth $19.03M more.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 131,750 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 550,387 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,980 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.90 million for 26.28 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 33.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $162.93. About 53,610 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Rogers Corp. Shares Skyrocketed 74% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Roche, Spark push back takeover deadline in $4.3 billion deal – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $211.40 million. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.

Among 6 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.

More notable recent Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Abeona Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Victor Paulus Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Abeona Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for ABO-202 AAV9 Gene Therapy in CLN1 Disease – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Neurocrine’s Parkinson’s Drug Accepted For Review, Sunesis Offering, No Headaches For Biohaven’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Abeona Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.