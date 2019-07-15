Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Reaches $4.18 Yearly Low; Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gran Tierra Energy had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by GMP Securities. The stock of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by GMP Securities. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Scotia Capital. See Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $3.5 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $4.75 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $4.75 Maintain

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gas and oil properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $796.24 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent , including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. It has a 9.41 P/E ratio.

Among 6 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $205.50 million. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.

Analysts await Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Abeona Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.