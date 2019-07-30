Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Reaches $2.99 52 Week Low; Enstar Group Has 1.43 Sentiment

The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.72 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.99 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $147.15M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $2.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.24 million less. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.0069 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9931. About 128,220 shares traded. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has declined 65.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEO News: 23/04/2018 – ABEONA – FDA GRANTED REGENERATIVE MEDICINE ADVANCED THERAPY DESIGNATION TO ABO-102, CO’S GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF SANFILIPPO SYNDROME TYPE A; 20/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS GETS ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION IN EU FOR; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 11/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS GETS FDA RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/03/2018 Abeona Therapeutics Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for ABO-202 Gene Therapy Program in CLN1 Disease; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Appoints Carsten Thiel as CEO; 08/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations; 23/04/2018 – ABEONA REPORTS FDA GRANTS RMAT DESIGNATION TO ABO-102 GENE

Enstar Group Inc (ESGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 66 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 46 decreased and sold their equity positions in Enstar Group Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 12.76 million shares, down from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Enstar Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 52 New Position: 14.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $3.74 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 15.57 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ESGR – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2018 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Enstar Group (ESGR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. holds 8.74% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 1.20 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 36,931 shares or 8.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.41% invested in the company for 105,399 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 75,231 shares.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.03. About 7,196 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Among 5 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of ABEO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $147.15 million. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.

Analysts await Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Abeona Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.