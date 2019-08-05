Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Reaches $2.45 1 Year Low; GEA GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (GEAGF) Shorts Decreased By 7.71%

GEA GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) had a decrease of 7.71% in short interest. GEAGF’s SI was 1.22M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.71% from 1.32M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12205 days are for GEA GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)’s short sellers to cover GEAGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 500 shares traded or 32.63% up from the average. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Analysts await Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Abeona Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $125.17 million. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.

Among 5 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 20. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19.