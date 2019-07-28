Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 63.37 N/A -1.19 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 12.77 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.9 shows that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s 123.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 660.06% upside potential and an average target price of $24.17. Competitively XOMA Corporation has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 36.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than XOMA Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.2% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats XOMA Corporation.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.