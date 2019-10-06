Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Comparing side by side

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00 Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 996,159,573.63% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 230,610,972.57% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.84 beta means Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vericel Corporation is 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Vericel Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Vericel Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$12.33 is Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 448.00%. Vericel Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 68.78% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.