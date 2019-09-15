Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 66.85 N/A -1.36 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 173.70 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Vaccinex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 478.11% at a $17.17 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has -63.73% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.