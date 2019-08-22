Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Contrasting side by side

Both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 49.52 N/A -1.36 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.17, while its potential upside is 680.45%. On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 233.76% and its consensus price target is $26. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Urovant Sciences Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.