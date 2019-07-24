Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 70.74 N/A -1.19 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -2.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Risk and Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 580.85% and an $24.17 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 4.6%. Insiders held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.