Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Comparing side by side

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 63.37 N/A -1.19 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24.17, and a 660.06% upside potential. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average target price is $4.83, while its potential upside is 378.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Sophiris Bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 7.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.