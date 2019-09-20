Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Comparing side by side

Both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 74.98 N/A -1.36 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.44 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.33, while its potential upside is 274.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 78.9%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has -63.73% weaker performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.