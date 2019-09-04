Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparison side by side

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 66.17 N/A -1.36 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 14.14 N/A -2.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $17.17, while its potential upside is 484.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.4% and 83.3% respectively. 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.