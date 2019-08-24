Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparison side by side

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 41.19 N/A -1.36 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.42 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.17, and a 838.25% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 160.48% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 84.7%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.