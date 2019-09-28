Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Contrasting side by side

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 1,002,247,368.21% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 869,072,164.95% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.84 beta means Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 401.22% and an $12.33 consensus price target. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 consensus price target and a 237.19% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 88.51%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.