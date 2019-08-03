Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Contrasting side by side

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 48.23 N/A -1.36 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, CohBar Inc. which has a 15.5 Current Ratio and a 15.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $24.17, with potential upside of 898.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 9.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CohBar Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.