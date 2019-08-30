Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 40.97 N/A -1.36 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 843.41% upside potential and an average price target of $17.17. Competitively the average price target of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $78.17, which is potential 102.30% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 80.7%. 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.