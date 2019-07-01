Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Comparing side by side

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 95.06 N/A -1.19 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 187 11.39 N/A 3.10 63.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. In other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Bio-Techne Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24.17, while its potential upside is 406.71%. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s average target price is $205, while its potential downside is -2.04%. Based on the results shown earlier, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 95%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.