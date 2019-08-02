Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Comparing side by side

Both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 48.23 N/A -1.36 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.84 shows that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 898.76% at a $24.17 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 9.1%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.