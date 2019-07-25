Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparing side by side

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 64.77 N/A -1.19 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.57 N/A 0.10 38.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s beta is 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 643.69% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $24.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 57.4%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.