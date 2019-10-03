Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparison side by side

Both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 1,000,551,050.93% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 464,063,979.80% -367% -151.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 455.41% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $12.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 64.4% and 4.9% respectively. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.