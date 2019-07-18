Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 78.12 N/A -1.19 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24.17, and a 516.58% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 12.7%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 3.6% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.