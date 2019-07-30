Abbvie Ord (ABBV) Stake Boosted by Canal Insurance Company; Donald Smith & Company Holding In Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Was Has Increased

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 4.43 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Forms JV With Asanko Gold; Buys Stake in Ghana Operations for $185 Mln; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – AGM IS A MULTI-DEPOSIT COMPLEX, WITH TWO MAIN DEPOSITS, NKRAN AND ESAASE, AND NINE KNOWN SATELLITE DEPOSITS; 05/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Form 20-F Filing; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS ‘BIG IS NO LONGER BEAUTIFUL’ IN MINING

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Abbvie Ord (ABBV) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 4.17 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

