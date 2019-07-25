Abbvie Ord (ABBV) Position Maintained by Canal Insurance Company; Union Pacific (Put) (UNP) Stock Rose While Nomura Holdings Has Lowered Position

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Abbvie Ord (ABBV) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 6.50M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP) by 79.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $173.74. About 987,746 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 34,148 shares to 113,032 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (Call) (NYSE:MMM) by 17,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 34,800 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.04% stake. Martin & Tn stated it has 0.5% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amer Century Companies holds 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1.96M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated invested 0.81% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marvin And Palmer Inc holds 30,906 shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Co owns 113,481 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,755 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 1.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Scotia Capital stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Strategic Finance Ser accumulated 26,823 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 11,819 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 11,829 shares. Monetta Services Inc holds 2.89% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 24,000 shares. Moreover, Moneta Grp Inc Invest Advisors Llc has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,620 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Insur Co accumulated 1.38 million shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd owns 2,850 shares. Sky Inv Group Ltd Llc accumulated 0.3% or 10,214 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division reported 131,083 shares. Bailard Inc holds 8,575 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Provident Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,978 shares. Dupont Management reported 53,147 shares. Sns Fin Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,316 shares. 159 were accumulated by Lifeplan Incorporated. Hightower Ltd Company invested in 0.31% or 569,166 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 65,988 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd invested in 0.34% or 67,131 shares.