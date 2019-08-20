AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Both AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) compete on a level playing field in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie Inc. 76 3.02 N/A 3.54 18.84 Novartis AG 85 3.82 N/A 2.91 31.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AbbVie Inc. and Novartis AG. Novartis AG seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to AbbVie Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. AbbVie Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Novartis AG.

Profitability

Table 2 has AbbVie Inc. and Novartis AG’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie Inc. 0.00% -100.3% 9.3% Novartis AG 0.00% 17.8% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that AbbVie Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novartis AG’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AbbVie Inc. Its rival Novartis AG’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. AbbVie Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novartis AG.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AbbVie Inc. and Novartis AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Novartis AG 0 0 0 0.00

AbbVie Inc.’s upside potential is 26.70% at a $84.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AbbVie Inc. and Novartis AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71% and 12.1%. Insiders held 0.1% of AbbVie Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.3% of Novartis AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AbbVie Inc. -1.25% -9.24% -15.55% -15.73% -27.15% -27.74% Novartis AG -1.86% -0.3% 11.81% 19.34% 22.04% 19.15%

For the past year AbbVie Inc. had bearish trend while Novartis AG had bullish trend.

Summary

Novartis AG beats on 7 of the 11 factors AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus(HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has collaboration agreements with C2N Diagnostics; Calico Life Sciences LLC; Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; M2Gen; and Principia Biopharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segments also franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and other medicines, as well as cell and gene therapies. The Sandoz segment offers active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals for dermatology, respiratory and ophthalmic, cardiovascular, metabolism, central nervous system, pain, gastrointestinal, and hormonal therapies; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein or other biotechnology-based products; and cytotoxic products for the hospital markets, as well as biotechnology manufacturing services to other companies. The Alcon segment offers eye care products, including ophthalmic surgical equipment, instruments, disposable products, and intraocular lenses for use in surgical procedures to treat cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, glaucoma, and refractive errors; and contact lenses and lens care products. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Xencor for the development of bispecific antibodies for treating cancer; and Surface Oncology to access four pre-clinical programs in immuno-oncology. It also has collaboration and licensing agreements with Intellia Therapeutics for the discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome editing technology; and Caribou Biosciences for the development of drug discovery tools. In addition, the company has a clinical research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to investigate Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen in combination with Mekinist as a treatment option for metastatic colorectal cancer. Novartis AG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.