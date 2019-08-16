AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie Inc. 77 2.85 N/A 3.54 18.84 China Pharma Holdings Inc. N/A 0.97 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie Inc. 0.00% -100.3% 9.3% China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -21.6%

Risk and Volatility

AbbVie Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. China Pharma Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.69 beta which makes it 69.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

AbbVie Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Pharma Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.4 respectively. AbbVie Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Pharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AbbVie Inc. and China Pharma Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 China Pharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AbbVie Inc. has a 33.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71% of AbbVie Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.8% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are AbbVie Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AbbVie Inc. -1.25% -9.24% -15.55% -15.73% -27.15% -27.74% China Pharma Holdings Inc. -1.24% -2.71% -13% -1.03% 12.28% 11.5%

For the past year AbbVie Inc. has -27.74% weaker performance while China Pharma Holdings Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance.

Summary

AbbVie Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors China Pharma Holdings Inc.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus(HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has collaboration agreements with C2N Diagnostics; Calico Life Sciences LLC; Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; M2Gen; and Principia Biopharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.