AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

As Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie Inc. 80 3.24 N/A 3.54 22.28 Biogen Inc. 271 3.23 N/A 23.33 9.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Biogen Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AbbVie Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. AbbVie Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has AbbVie Inc. and Biogen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie Inc. 0.00% -94.5% 8.7% Biogen Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 18.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that AbbVie Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Biogen Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AbbVie Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Biogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Biogen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AbbVie Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AbbVie Inc. and Biogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32

AbbVie Inc.’s upside potential is 20.72% at a $86 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Biogen Inc. is $270.32, which is potential 16.72% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AbbVie Inc. looks more robust than Biogen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of AbbVie Inc. shares and 94.9% of Biogen Inc. shares. AbbVie Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Biogen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AbbVie Inc. 1.01% -2.78% -2.49% -11.27% -25.6% -14.55% Biogen Inc. -0.17% -0.77% -28.29% -29.09% -18.33% -23.37%

For the past year AbbVie Inc. was less bearish than Biogen Inc.

Summary

Biogen Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus(HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has collaboration agreements with C2N Diagnostics; Calico Life Sciences LLC; Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; M2Gen; and Principia Biopharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.