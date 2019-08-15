AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Reaches $63.51 52 Week Low; Primo Water (PRMW) Had 5 Bulls

The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) hit a new 52-week low and has $60.97 target or 4.00% below today’s $63.51 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $93.89 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $60.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.76 billion less. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 3.02 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $21 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.20’s average target is 46.07% above currents $12.46 stock price. Primo Water had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Northland Capital maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $19 target. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barrington. FBR Capital maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. See Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Virginia Va owns 12,894 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Navellier Assocs owns 28,523 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,727 shares. Pacific invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 0.56% or 55,917 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 109,490 shares. Company State Bank reported 0.29% stake. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability reported 806 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 0.12% or 74,268 shares. Iberiabank owns 21,472 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.37% or 2.39M shares. 137,211 were reported by First National Com. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 23,034 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 286,363 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd reported 109,563 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $93.89 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 23.19 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 6.99 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 32.78% above currents $63.51 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $45,336 activity. 409 shares valued at $4,990 were bought by Battle Emma S. on Monday, August 12. Hass David W. also bought $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. BRENNER RICHARD A also bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares. Shares for $11,500 were bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $486.56 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 358,581 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 85,540 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc holds 0% or 153,194 shares. 19,677 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 0.02% or 90,911 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.22 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Incorporated reported 215,883 shares. Salem Counselors holds 5,274 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company owns 52,455 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 162,400 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 11,246 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 189,143 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 30,096 shares. Dorsey Wright & holds 0% or 505 shares in its portfolio.