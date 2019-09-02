Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Valuation Declined While Financial Engines Advisors Raised Stake; General Mills (GIS) Stock Value Rose While Arizona State Retirement System Has Lifted Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 6,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 162,294 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 155,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 2.61 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5,608 shares to 25,596 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA) by 264,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,506 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lathrop Investment Mgmt holds 7,048 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 23,377 shares. 2.93M are owned by Invesco Limited. Bb&T Securities Limited Com reported 0.67% stake. Menlo Advisors Limited Com invested in 2.52% or 43,853 shares. New York-based Tompkins Financial has invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 413,463 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc reported 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.12% or 94,484 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & invested 0.99% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Verition Fund Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Professional Advisory Services invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1% or 41,973 shares.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,926 shares to 35,845 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 7,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,384 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.54% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 95,065 shares. 4,664 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 55,350 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 12,771 are held by Northeast Invest Management. City Holding holds 0.76% or 52,106 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 578,195 shares. State Bank Of Stockton holds 6,310 shares. Bryn Mawr has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 141,934 shares. Btim has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 344 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0.04% or 5,212 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 26,090 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).