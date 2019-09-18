Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.09 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Boosted Its Stake by $2.39 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 4.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 15,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 114,040 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, down from 129,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 4.69 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ) by 76,438 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $79.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 58,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 55,000 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.82 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “An Investor’s Guide to Disrupting Drugmakers – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

