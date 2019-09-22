Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Holder Financial Engines Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $1.09 Million as Valuation Declined; Moore Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake in United Technologies (Put) (UTX) by $11.70 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (Put) (UTX) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 15,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 114,040 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, down from 129,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spirit Of America holds 0.06% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. 250 were reported by Hwg Holdg L P. Whittier reported 160,686 shares. Provident Trust reported 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alethea Management Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs stated it has 161 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 42,288 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 270,277 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 1.16 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.46% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Canandaigua Comml Bank And Trust Company invested in 0.42% or 31,184 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). L & S Advsrs Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (BKLN) by 68,958 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $39.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 10,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has 32,180 shares. Truepoint reported 2,551 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,997 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2.87 million shares. Jabodon Pt Company, Nevada-based fund reported 39,409 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested in 13,778 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest reported 1.87% stake. Broderick Brian C owns 53,149 shares. Sabal stated it has 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Personal Financial Ser reported 4,382 shares. Smithfield Tru Company holds 0.1% or 7,405 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Limited accumulated 1.09% or 25,995 shares. Yhb Advsr Incorporated invested 1.92% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 0.7% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Shayne Limited Liability accumulated 1.12% or 13,069 shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 975,000 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $71.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

