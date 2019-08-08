Abbvie Com (ABBV) Valuation Declined While Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Cut by $602,160 Its Holding; Banc Funds Co Increased Its Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Stake by $986,000

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 8.54 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.48M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 48,991 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $870,425 activity. Casey Helen Hanna had bought 20,000 shares worth $500,000 on Tuesday, May 21. $26,400 worth of stock was bought by Demas David J on Friday, June 14. $50,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Seidel Richard B. on Tuesday, May 21. 4,500 shares were bought by Bonvenuto David L, worth $95,175.