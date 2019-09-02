Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stock Declined While Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Trimmed Its Holding; Aes (AES) Shareholder Gateway Advisory Has Lowered Position

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 5.11 million shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39 billion for 7.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 52,200 shares. 3,813 are held by Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 16,495 are owned by Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Company. America First Invest Advsr Llc has 1,130 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bangor Financial Bank invested in 7,299 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust owns 30,939 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Co has invested 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Limited reported 29,407 shares stake. Tradewinds Cap Lc holds 0.06% or 1,900 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 216,953 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Lc has 196,103 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Glenview State Bank Dept holds 1.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 36,189 shares. Northside Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,808 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cooperman Leon G holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pension Serv, Korea-based fund reported 124,251 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 722 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bessemer Gru Inc Inc reported 12,179 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Com reported 0% stake. Peoples Financial Services Corp reported 100 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 1,393 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability Company holds 1.59% or 338,080 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 17,346 shares. 24,409 are owned by Ls Ltd Liability Corp. Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Johnson Financial Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 643 shares.

